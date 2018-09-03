Kate Silverton Hits Back At Claims She Is 'Ditching' Kids To Appear On 'Strictly Come Dancing'

Kate Silverton hit back at claims on Twitter that she was “ditching” her kids because she is taking part in ‘Strictly Come Dancing’.

The broadcaster, 48, who is mum to Clemency, six, and Wilbur, four, responded to an anonymous person on Twitter who sarcastically wrote: “Parent of the year now eh Kate. You’ve ditched your kids for three months with Strictly.”

Hitting back, Silverton retweeted the criticism and wrote: “Mr ‘anonymous’ I take my time with my children very seriously - my children will both be at school when I am training - it’s the reason I have agreed to do #Strictly this year. I agree mothering is the most important job — but I would never seek to preach.”