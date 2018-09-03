Kate Silverton Hits Back At Claims She Is 'Ditching' Kids To Appear On 'Strictly Come Dancing'

Kate Silverton hit back at claims on Twitter that she was “ditching” her kids because she is taking part in ‘Strictly Come Dancing’.
The broadcaster, 48, who is mum to Clemency, six, and Wilbur, four, responded to an anonymous person on Twitter who sarcastically wrote: “Parent of the year now eh Kate. You’ve ditched your kids for three months with Strictly.”
Hitting back, Silverton retweeted the criticism and wrote: “Mr ‘anonymous’ I take my time with my children very seriously - my children will both be at school when I am training - it’s the reason I have agreed to do #Strictly this year. I agree mothering is the most important job — but I would never seek to preach.”
Many of Silverton’s fans tweeted her messages of support after seeing the criticism she had received. Some called out the double standards women receive for going out to work, with dads not receiving the same treatment.
Professional dancer on the show, Kevin Clifton, said it doesn’t make sense for women to be criticised for working, calling it “ridiculous”.
Others supported Silverton and praised her qualities as a mum.
Responding to the messages, Silverton tweeted thanking people for making her smile. “I was none too fussed about the sole intruder in our midst,” she wrote.
She went on to say she wanted to support those who had been through struggles trying to fall pregnant. Silverton gave birth to her daughter naturally in 2011 after four unsuccessful cycles of IVF.