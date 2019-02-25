Katie Price Banned From Driving For 3 Months After Drunken Range Rover Arrest

Former glamour model Katie Price has been banned from driving for a further three months and ordered to pay a fine of £1,500 after being caught drunk in charge of a vehicle.

Along with costs and a victim surcharge, her total bill for the offence came to £2,425.

It comes after the 40-year-old was convicted of being nearly twice the legal limit while in charge of her pink Range Rover.

She had argued she was not in control of the car when she was arrested in a drunken state in the back seat of the vehicle in Greenwich, south east London, in the early hours of 10 October.

She instead told Bexley Magistrates’ Court that a mystery man had driven her car, but Judge Nigel Dean found she was not a “plausible” or “credible” witness.

He found her guilty of being in charge of the vehicle while over the legal limit but ordered that a charge of drink-driving be dropped because prosecutors offered insufficient evidence.

Outside court, Price told reporters: “Despite what the press write about this case I just want the truth to be known. I was never drink-driving despite what everyone was saying.

“It got proven today there was no evidence at all of me drink-driving so I rest my case on that.

“I was convicted because I had the keys and I was in charge of the car.

“I was given a choice of having 10 points on my licence or to be disqualified for three months.

“I chose to be disqualified for three months because it adds on to my disqualification that I’m already on, which means I get my driving licence back on the 24th of May which means I can go car shopping – let’s ban the pink car.”