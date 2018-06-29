Khloe Kardashian Kickstarts Baby Ear Piercing Debate Among Parents

The clip, posted to Instagram stories, showed the two-month-old with a butterfly filter on her face and small studs in her ears. Fans commented on Instagram, as well as taking to Twitter to express their opinions on the matter.

Some felt it was wrong for parents to get their baby’s ears pierced when they are too young to make a decision themselves.

Ffs Khloe Kardashian pierced her 2 MONTH old?? Wtf she can’t even talk yet wtf is wrong with people? How young will the plastic surgery start?

@khloekardashian I struggle to understand why adults have their children’s ear pierced when they don’t have a choice?? Your thoughts?! I have two daughters x

However, there was also a healthy amount of support, with many arguing that whether or not to get a baby’s ears pierced is a parent’s decision and no one should judge their choice.

Why are people even sending negativity to @khloekardashian for piercing HER BABIES EARS...lemme say that again that’s HER CHILD ...anyways my mom pierced my ears when I was the same age and me and my hoops are grateful 🤷🏻‍♀️🤷🏻‍♀️🤷🏻‍♀️

Not a fan of @khloekardashian but seriously, she had her babies ears pierced & is being slated, come on people get a life plenty of babies have there ears pierced, it can be done from 6 weeks old. Get over it. X

Kardashian is not the only celebrity parent to have sparked such a debate. Back in February 2016, Katie Price felt the need to speak out on ‘Loose Women’ after receiving criticism for getting her then 18-month-old daughter Bunny’s ears pierced. “I’m not going to sit here and justify myself, she looks really cute,” the mum said. “Kieran’s half Spanish and it’s their tradition. What can I say, she’s had it done and she looks beautiful with it.”

In 2015, a UK petition calling for a ban on ear piercing for babies and toddlers reached 86,000 signatures. The campaign was started by Susan Ingram, a mother who wanted their to be a minimum legal age for ear piercing. No law was changed following the campaign.

“Ear piercing is one of the most divisive parenting topics and guaranteed to give everyone the needle, whatever their views,” Siobhan Freegard, founder of ChannelMum previously told HuffPost UK. “Opinions range from it being cute or a cultural issue with a party to celebrate, to it being akin to child abuse. As with all these things, the truth probably lies somewhere in the middle.”

If you are thinking of getting your child’s ears pierced, here are a few things to take into account before making the decision.

1. What are the risks associated with piercing children’s ears?

According to NHS Choices, piercing is a fairly safe procedure, as long as it’s carried out by a licensed practitioner. However piercings do require aftercare, and to be kept clean, in order to avoid simple bacterial infections, that could possibly lead to blood poisoning or toxic shock syndrome in severe cases.

2. How do you care for your child’s piercing properly?

NHS Choices advises to reduce the risk of your piercing becoming infected, good hygiene is important. Follow these steps:

Always wash your and your child’s hands and dry them thoroughly with a clean towel or kitchen roll before touching the area around the piercing. (This may be tricky with little ones).

Gently clean the area around the piercing with a saline (salt water) solution twice a day, preferably after washing or bathing.

Avoid fiddling with the area and don’t turn the piercing (this is contrary to advice you may have been given when you got piercings years ago).

If a crust develops over the piercing, don’t remove it – it’s the body’s way of protecting the piercing.

3. Will they be allowed this piercing at school?

With no legal restrictions in place in England and Wales to stop you taking your child to a piercing salon, one of the other issues you have to consider is whether or not this will be practical at nursery or school. Are they allowed to wear jewellery in class? Will it be safe around other young children, and what are the implications in PE lessons? It’s best to check with your school.