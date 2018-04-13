Khloe Kardashian has given birth to a baby girl. The 33-year-old welcomed her first child with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson just days after he was allegedly caught cheating on her.

The reality star hasn’t yet confirmed the news herself, however her mum, Kris Jenner, appeared to confirm the news on Instagram by saying she was “blessed” that three of her daughters had a baby in the same year. The post was also referring to Kylie Jenner, who gave birth in February, and Kim Kardashian, who welcomed her third child via surrogate in January.