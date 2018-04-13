Khloe Kardashian has given birth to a baby girl. The 33-year-old welcomed her first child with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson just days after he was allegedly caught cheating on her.
The reality star hasn’t yet confirmed the news herself, however her mum, Kris Jenner, appeared to confirm the news on Instagram by saying she was “blessed” that three of her daughters had a baby in the same year. The post was also referring to Kylie Jenner, who gave birth in February, and Kim Kardashian, who welcomed her third child via surrogate in January.
Khloe’s baby news was also confirmed to E! News. Ryan Seacrest, who is executive producer of the family’s reality TV show ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ also tweeted the star to send his well wishes.
Khloe revealed she was pregnant in December 2017 after rumours circulated that she was expecting. She shared a photo on Instagram of her and Thompson’s hands covering her baby bump.
“My greatest dream realised! We are having a baby!” she wrote at the time. “I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can’t believe that our love created life.”