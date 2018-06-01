EDITION
    01/06/2018 10:35 BST

    Parents Are Sharing Kid Vocabulary That Is Much Better Than The Actual Words We Use

    Dreams = The stories in my eyes .

    Has your child ever not known the word for something and come up with their own totally brilliant version instead? One woman has sparked a group of parents to share these wonderful expressions, after explaining that her friend’s five-year-old referred to a crow as a “Halloween eagle” (which we’re totally here for, by the way).

    Tessa Dare’s tweet from 30 May had hundreds of responses from parents giving examples of words that, if we’re honest, are much better than the originals.

    Here are a few of our favourites:

    Rhino = Battle Unicorn

    Sheets = Bed Skins

    Earmuffs = Snow Headphones

    Gloves = Hand Socks

    Cartwheel = Starfish Circle

    Ravioli = Pasta Pockets

    Vultures = Flamingo Witches

    Dreams = The Stories In My Eyes

    Frisbee = Dog Catcher

    Anymore for anymore? Let us know in the comments below! 

