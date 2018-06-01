Parents Are Sharing Kid Vocabulary That Is Much Better Than The Actual Words We Use

Has your child ever not known the word for something and come up with their own totally brilliant version instead? One woman has sparked a group of parents to share these wonderful expressions, after explaining that her friend’s five-year-old referred to a crow as a “Halloween eagle” (which we’re totally here for, by the way).

Tessa Dare’s tweet from 30 May had hundreds of responses from parents giving examples of words that, if we’re honest, are much better than the originals.