Parents Are Sharing Kid Vocabulary That Is Much Better Than The Actual Words We Use

Has your child ever not known the word for something and come up with their own totally brilliant version instead? One woman has sparked a group of parents to share these wonderful expressions, after explaining that her friend’s five-year-old referred to a crow as a “Halloween eagle” (which we’re totally here for, by the way).
Tessa Dare’s tweet from 30 May had hundreds of responses from parents giving examples of words that, if we’re honest, are much better than the originals.
Here are a few of our favourites:
Rhino = Battle Unicorn
Sheets = Bed Skins
Earmuffs = Snow Headphones
Gloves = Hand Socks
Cartwheel = Starfish Circle
Ravioli = Pasta Pockets
Vultures = Flamingo Witches
Dreams = The Stories In My Eyes
Frisbee = Dog Catcher
Anymore for anymore? Let us know in the comments below!
