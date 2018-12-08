Man, 47, Arrested After Alleged Kidnap Attempt Of Girl, 6, At Christmas Fair

A man has been arrested after allegedly attempting to kidnap a six-year-old girl at a Christmas fair in Egham, Surrey.
The man is suspected of trying to grab the young girl on Egham High Street at around 12.40pm Saturday, after trying to lure her with toys and sweets.
A 47-year-old man from Egham is currently in custody, Surrey Police said.
Officers were on the scene “within minutes”, the force added.
According to publicity, the busy fair had children’s entertainment, rides, arts and crafts and a Santa’s grotto and sleigh.
The suspect is described as white, around 50 years, around 5ft 9 tall and of a slight build. He was wearing a grey cap, a black jacket, jeans, trainers and glasses and was carrying a black rucksack, police said in a statement.
An investigation is now under way, and police have called for anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has any other information, to come forward.
Surrey Police asked for those with any information to call 101, quoting crime reference number PR/45180130630. The force said those wishing to help anonymously can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.