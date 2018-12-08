Man, 47, Arrested After Alleged Kidnap Attempt Of Girl, 6, At Christmas Fair

GOOGLE STREET VIEW The alleged kidnapping attempt happened near Egham's High Street, police said.

A man has been arrested after allegedly attempting to kidnap a six-year-old girl at a Christmas fair in Egham, Surrey.

The man is suspected of trying to grab the young girl on Egham High Street at around 12.40pm Saturday, after trying to lure her with toys and sweets.

A 47-year-old man from Egham is currently in custody, Surrey Police said.

Officers were on the scene “within minutes”, the force added.

According to publicity, the busy fair had children’s entertainment, rides, arts and crafts and a Santa’s grotto and sleigh.