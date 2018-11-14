Google Street View Spring Lane, Radcliffe, near Bury, was the scene of one of the suspected kidnapping attempts.

Police have issued an urgent alert after reports of two suspected attempted kidnappings in the Greater Manchester area.

Detectives launched an investigation after two incidents 11 miles apart were reported earlier this week, both of which included similar descriptions of the perpetrators and vehicle used.

Greater Manchester Police said that a 14-year-old girl was followed by a white Ford Transit-style van whilst walking along a path in the Bolton borough of Westhoughton on Monday evening.

The girl reported three people wearing balaclavas jumped from the van and chased her.

She fled to a nearby address and then walked safely home, the force said. The driver of the van was not wearing a balaclava.

Detectives then received a similar report on Tuesday. Two 11-year-olds walking down a lane in Radcliffe described a person in a white Transit-style van opening the vehicle’s sliding door and demanding they get inside.