Here's What Arch Brexiteers Have Said About The Deal - Even Though They Haven't Seen It Yet

After two long years of Brexit wrangling, Theresa May is preparing to publish her proposed deal with the EU. But before the document detailing the deal has even been released, many arch Brexiteers are commenting on it – before they’ve seen even it. In their attempts to shape the narrative before the Government gets a chance, a flurry of interviews and social media posts appeared last night lambasting May’s deal from key figures who campaigned to leave the EU. Here’s what they said: Boris Johnson

The former foreign secretary and fierce critic of May’s Brexit strategy unsurprisingly had few warm words for the deal. Boris Johnson told Sky News last night: “This is just about as bad is it could possibly be.” He added: “The kicker is we haven’t even really managed to protect the union between Great Britain and Ireland. “So effectively you’d be in a position where the government in Dublin for the first since forever would have more say over some matters in the government in Northern Ireland than the government in London.”

He also told journalists he wanted to see cabinet resignations over night, calling for ministers to “get tough”.

Jacob Rees-Mogg

Johnson’s words weren’t the harshest of all last night. Jacob Rees-Mogg﻿, the darling of the euro-sceptic European Research Group, called for cabinet resignations because the deal failed to live up to the Conservative commitments in their 2017 manifesto. He said the governments strategy post-chequers had put white flags up all over Whitehall. He told the BBC: “This is the vassal state, it is a failure of the government’s negotiating position, it is a failure to deliver on Brexit, and it is potentially dividing up the United Kingdom.”

He went even further when he appeared on BBC’s Newsnight programme last night when he said: “There comes a point at which the policy and the individual become so intimately connected that it would be very hard to carry on supporting the person who is promoting this policy.”

Nigel Farage

To the surprise of no one, Nigel Farage was unhappy with the proposed deal saying “nothing had been achieved”. On Wednesday morning he called for a protest outside Downing Street at 1pm organised by the Brexit pressure group Leave Means Leave. He didn’t mince words with on Good Morning Britain, when he told them: “Well this is the worst deal in history, we’re giving away in excess of £40 billion pounds in return for precisely nothing.”

Ian Duncan Smith

The former leader of the Tory Party and euro-sceptic Iain Duncan Smith is viewed as vital to ensuring support from the wider party outside of May’s cabinet. He was seen entering number 10 this morning presumably to discuss the deal with the Prime Minister, but he said last night that if she went ahead with the current deal that her “days were numbered”

Arlene Foster and Nigel Dodds – The DUP

Much of the criticism around the deal is the trading arrangements between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland and how that will look once we leave the EU. With the DUP playing such a pivotal role in propping up the Conservative minority government, all eyes are on Arlene Foster and the parties leader in Westminster Nigel Dodds. Foster has so far been reserved in her response, she told Sky News she would not vote for a deal that “cast adrift” Northern Ireland from the rest of the United Kingdom.

So far Dodds hasn't commented directly on the deal, but he has been retweeting various people's negative opinions on the issue.

The former Brexit secretary who resigned around the same time as Johnson, has been outspoken in the favour of a harder Brexit free from the customs union. David Davis also said several times he believes a no-deal Brexit would not be as bad as people are making out. He shared his thoughts on Twitter last night saying now was the “moment of truth” and that the government faced a “fork in the road” between “independence” or “imprisonment”, and call for Conservative MPs to stand up for what they believe in.

This is the moment of truth. This is the fork in the road. Do we pursue a future as an independent nation or accept EU domination, imprisonment in the customs union and 2nd class status. Cabinet and all Conservative MPs should stand up, be counted and say no to this capitulation. — David Davis (@DavidDavisMP) November 13, 2018