Girl's Terrifying Imaginary Friend Prompts People To Share The Creepiest Things Kids Say

A child’s creepy description of her imaginary friend has sparked other people to share the incredibly weird things kids have said.
American actress Natalie Morales tweeted a photo of a magazine in which kids had been asked to draw and describe their make-believe pals, as three-year-old Ruby’s answer had given her the chills.
“This is my imaginary mum Grateful,” the toddler wrote. “Her yellow eyelashes mean she can see in the dark - she only comes to see me at night-time. It scares me sometimes but I always want her to come back. She has two babies in her belly. She’s 14 but can never have a birthday.”
“Ruby, you have a ghost. This is straight up terrifying,” wrote Morales. Her tweet had more than 42,000 likes and commenters found Grateful the imaginary mum pretty creepy.
The tweet encouraged other people to share creepy things they have heard kids say.
Yep, kids are creepy.