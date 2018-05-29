Girl's Terrifying Imaginary Friend Prompts People To Share The Creepiest Things Kids Say

A child’s creepy description of her imaginary friend has sparked other people to share the incredibly weird things kids have said.

American actress Natalie Morales tweeted a photo of a magazine in which kids had been asked to draw and describe their make-believe pals, as three-year-old Ruby’s answer had given her the chills.

“This is my imaginary mum Grateful,” the toddler wrote. “Her yellow eyelashes mean she can see in the dark - she only comes to see me at night-time. It scares me sometimes but I always want her to come back. She has two babies in her belly. She’s 14 but can never have a birthday.”