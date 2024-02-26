Kieran Culkin Gives Kieran Culkin-est Interview Ever At 2024 SAG Awards

Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton at this year's SAG Awards Monica Schipper via Getty Images

Red carpet interviewer Elaine Welteroth claimed Kieran told her to “save it” with the compliments until the cameras were rolling, although he disputed this.

“I said, ‘Shut up,’ actually, that’s what I said, not ‘save it,’” he quipped.

“I have to hold the microphone? I hate doing this. And then you’re gonna say nice things to me? I don’t know what to do. And there’s a screen with my face on it that I have to look at?”

Kieran previously admitted that some of the trappings of fame can make him uncomfortable.

He tried to deflect Welteroth’s attention by outing her for being barefoot during the interview. After saying one of her shoes was “killing” her, Welteroth tried to revert course by stating “this isn’t about me.” Kieran, however, felt otherwise.

“It’s kind of about you though, isn’t it?” he said. “I mean, it’s kind of your show and you’re only wearing one shoe on your show.”

Welteroth pivoted and professed her adoration of Kieran as an actor. When she suggested they take their banter-laden dynamic “on the road,” Kieran replied simply: “I’ll pass, I’m busy.”

Kieran Culkin and his Succession co-stars Nicholas Braun and Matthew Macfadyen tonight. Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

When asked who he thinks will win an award tonight, Kieran gave Welteroth nothing.

“I don’t know, me? I don’t know,” he told her. “Brian? Anyone. Anyone winning will be good. Someone’s gotta win, right?”

When Welteroth then asked about the rings on his fingers, Kieran joked they were just “crap” he bought with his daughter.

Kieran Culkin llegó con anillos y pulseras elegidas por su hija. El lado más tierno de Roman Roy.



Hoy será otra noche hermosa para él.#SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/W3UpMpEhgA — Baini 📷🧣 (@Lbaini) February 25, 2024

The father of two seemed to be on the verge of a real answer, only for Welteroth to joke she was finally seeing “the softer side of Kieran Culkin.” So Kieran returned to his regular programming.