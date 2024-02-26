Pedro Pascal Was 'A Little Drunk' For His Glorious SAG Awards Acceptance Speech

Pedro Pascal is officially in the running for giving the greatest awards speech of all time.
On Saturday night, the Last Of Us star won a SAG Award for his performance in the post-apocalyptic US drama, and leapt on stage after beating Succession’s Matthew Macfadyen, Brian Cox and Kieran Culkin, as well as The Morning Show actor Billy Crudup.
“This is wrong for a number of reasons: I’m a little drunk, I thought I could get drunk and thank you HBO,” said Pedro with a quivering voice at the podium, before he truly let loose.
“Jeez Louise, I’m making a fool of myself, but thank you so much for this!”
While Pedro’s captive audience erupted into cheers — including his friend and awards season “rival” Kieran Culkin — Pedro used his literal platform at that moment to thank the SAG-AFTRA union for helping him survive as a struggling actor.
“I’ve been in the union since 1999, so this is an incredible fucking honour,” he said. Then, as the audience reacted, he assured them: “We’re on Netflix.” (So no harm in swearing.)
Pedro thanked his family, “who is maybe watching, I’m not sure,” and began to cry — then decided this was no moment for tears, however, and sent the audience off with (what was maybe) a joke.
“I’m gonna have a panic attack and I’m gonna leave,” he remarked, before walking offstage.
The actor was far from panicked during his post-acceptance speech interview with Tan France, however. the Queer Eye star asked the winner how “badly” he was going to rub the award in Kieran Culkin’s face — as the Succession actor cheekily did to Pedro Pascal after winning a Golden Globe earlier this year.
“I’m gonna make out with Kieran,” he replied. “That’ll be my revenge.”