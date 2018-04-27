'A New Beginning': Kim Jong Un Meets South Korean Leader At Historic Nuclear Summit

With a single step over a weathered, cracked slab of concrete, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un made history on Friday by crossing over the world’s most heavily armed border to greet his rival, South Korean president Moon Jae-in.

Pledging a “new history” in relations with his neighbour, Kim became the first North Korean leader to set foot in South Korea since the end of the Korean War in 1953.

Kim then invited Moon to cross briefly north with him, before they returned to the southern side for talks on North Korea’s nuclear arsenal.

“I feel like I’m firing a flare at the starting line in the moment of (the two Koreas) writing a new history in North-South relations, peace and prosperity,” Kim told Moon as they sat at a table to begin their closed-door talks.

Moon responded that there were high expectations that they produce an agreement that will be a “big gift to the entire Korean nation and every peace loving person in the world”.

It was all smiles as Moon grasped Kim’s hand and led him along a red carpet into South Korean territory, where school children placed flowers around their necks and an honour guard stood at attention for inspection.

Thousands of journalists were kept in a huge conference centre well away from the summit, except for a small group of tightly-controlled pool reporters at the border.