It’s been three months since Kim-Joy lifted the hearts of the nation with her sweet smile, creative cakes and kitsch clothing on ‘The Great British Bake Off’. And while she continues to delight on Twitter with photos of her beautiful baked goods, we’d be lying if we denied having a Kim-Joy shaped hole in our lives. So we spoke to the ‘Bake Off’ finalist about what is bringing her joy this January – turns out she loves RuPaul and fluffy socks, a lot. She also finds the positives in what can sometimes be a gloomy first month of the year. “Christmas and New Year’s Eve aren’t big days for me, so I don’t have a come down in January,” she tells HuffPost UK. For Kim-Joy, the only issue with January is the weather. “And being a baker, hanging out with a hot oven a lot of the time, I tend to prefer colder weather,” she reflects. “So January is just perfect.” Here’s what’s bringing Kim-Joy happiness this month.

Supplied Kim-Joy

1. Baking “This is first on the list, of course,” she says. “I love creating new recipes and design ideas. Being able to do this for a living makes me very happy.” 2. Couple Time “Spending time with my partner Nabil is important – this isn’t in any particular order, he’s just as important as baking! We’ve spent quite a lot of time together recently playing co-operative games on the PS4, which I love. We get annoyed at each other sometimes, but we’re a good team overall. And he helps me with my baking – I couldn’t do it without him.” 3. Fluffy socks “I think my biggest skill is knowing how to be as comfortable as I can possibly be. Shoes are a no-no, unless they’re absolutely necessary. I take them off on the train, in taxis, whilst waiting for an appointment – and I never eat a meal whilst wearing them. I bake in fluffy socks and pyjamas all the time. Some people may find it strange, but being comfy brings me joy every single day.”

