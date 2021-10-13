Kim had joked that it was because of her late father, attorney Robert Kardashian, that she first met a Black person. “Wanna take a stab in the dark at who it was?” she asked, referring to the manner in which Simpson was accused of murdering Nicole Brown and her friend Ronald Goldman in 1994.

Tanya Brown is criticising Kim Kardashian West for making “distasteful” jokes about O.J. Simpson at her deceased sister Nicole Brown’s expense in a recent Saturday Night Live monologue.

Robert Kardashian helped acquit the NFL star of those murder charges following a controversial and highly publicised 11-month trial.

“O.J. does leave a mark — or several, or none at all; I still don’t know,” Kim joked in the monologue.

Tanya Brown told TMZ this week that the jokes were “beyond inappropriate and insensitive” and that her sister’s death should not be portrayed as a joke. It was also shocking and hurtful to hear the audience laughing at them, she said.

The two families were once closely intertwined. Kris Jenner, Kim’s mother, was close friends with Nicole Brown for years.

Tanya Brown argued that Kim should have pushed back and refused to perform the jokes, considering the family history.