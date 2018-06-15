A south London housing estate has been adorned with more than 300 England flags in a patriotic display hoped to propel the national side to World Cup glory in Russia. Local resident Geraldine Howard kicked off the trend at Kirby Estate in Bermondsey, several years ago and every year since it has “snowballed”. Howard said her act of displaying a flag was soon followed by a neigbour, before estate residents were asked by letter if they were happy with the new decor.

Victoria Jones - PA Images via Getty Images Kirby Estate in Bermondsey has more than 300 England flags on display

The move was welcomed by local residents, Howard said, with some people choosing to display the flag of their home nation alongside the red and white of England. She said: “Everyone’s embraced it. It’s such a diverse community on here anyway. It’s a really good community spirit. “We just said if you want to fly your own flag that’s fine, but they’ve said they want to put it in between the England flag because they live in the country, they work in the country, and while they want to support their national team, they also want to support England which is really, really nice.”

PA Wire/PA Images Other flags on display at the south London estate include those of Colombia and Poland