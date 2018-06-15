A south London housing estate has been adorned with more than 300 England flags in a patriotic display hoped to propel the national side to World Cup glory in Russia.
Local resident Geraldine Howard kicked off the trend at Kirby Estate in Bermondsey, several years ago and every year since it has “snowballed”.
Howard said her act of displaying a flag was soon followed by a neigbour, before estate residents were asked by letter if they were happy with the new decor.
The move was welcomed by local residents, Howard said, with some people choosing to display the flag of their home nation alongside the red and white of England.
She said: “Everyone’s embraced it. It’s such a diverse community on here anyway. It’s a really good community spirit.
“We just said if you want to fly your own flag that’s fine, but they’ve said they want to put it in between the England flag because they live in the country, they work in the country, and while they want to support their national team, they also want to support England which is really, really nice.”
Other flags flying among the mass of England St George’s Crosses include those of Colombia and Poland.
Howard said the flags will stay up “until England get knocked out so ‘Come on England’, let’s hope they do well”.
News of the patriotic display in south London comes as taxi drivers in Cumbria have been told not to display St George’s Cross flags on their vehicles during the World Cup, something Royal Mail is also enforcing.
According to Metro, drivers in Cumbria have been warned that they could be punished by the council’s licensing committee if they display the flags on their cars during the tournament that began on Thursday and ends on July 15.
Barrow Borough Council’s public protection manager Graham Barker told the newspaper: “We don’t want taxis with clip-on flags or internal flags. It’s not allowed. It may well distract drivers of other vehicles.”
On Thursday it was reported that Royal Mail had banned staff from showing their support for England on their delivery vehicles during the tournament.
It also forbid staff from displaying fags and stickers on trolleys, bikes, vans and lorries in a move some people slammed as “unpatriotic”.
Royal Mail said the decorations could distract drivers or “pose a potential hazard to other road users”, should they come loose.
The company will allow flags to be displayed in its officers and radio commentary will play on PA systems throughout their offices during matches, the BBC reported.
The World Cup kicked off on Thursday with a match between the home side and Saudi Arabia which Russia won five nil.
England’s first match is against Tunisia on 18 June, before they face Panama six days later.