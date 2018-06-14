Carl Recine / Reuters Up to 10,000 British fans are expected to travel to Russia for the World Cup

LATEST: Gay rights campaigner Peter Tatchell has been released after being arrested in Moscow for staging a one-man protest near Red Square.

It is a country recently ranked among the worst in Europe for gay rights, where men and women in the LGBT+ community have been attacked and isolated. So it’s understandable that many people in the gay community are on high alert as tens of thousands of people make their way to Russia for the World Cup.

Though homosexuality was officially decriminalised in Russia in 1993, a more recent law banning “gay propaganda” has extended the state’s powers to arrest and detain people in the gay community, often on very dubious charges.

With extreme Russian football fans infamous for homophobia, and powerful police forces that have been known to target LGBT people, the Football Supporter’s Federation has released a special leaflet advising fans on how they can protect themselves during matches.

One of the main pieces of advice warns against travelling to areas of the North Caucus such as Chechnya, where authorities are accused of detaining and torturing gay men in unofficial prisons. No matches are set to be played in the area.

The advice also notes that going to the toilet is likely to be a issue for trans fans, suggesting they “judge the situation on a case by case basis”.

“If you do not feel safe, try and find a fellow fan to accompany you,” the guide reads. “If there is a disabled toilet and you are alone, that could be the safest option.”