Kit Connor's Exciting New Project Is A Real Heartstopper

Kit Connor is to make his Broadway debut in a new production of Romeo & Juliet.

The Heartstopper actor will be treading the boards alongside West Side Story’s Rachel Zegler in a new version of William Shakespeare’s tragic love story.

However, there’s a bit of a twist.

This new take on the classic play will be a musical, with new songs provided by producer and singer Jack Antonoff, most famous for his work with Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey and Lorde, as well as being the frontman of Bleachers.

The project was first teased earlier this week, when both actors shared cryptic Instagram posts featuring the letters “R” and “J”.

On Tuesday, it was confirmed they’d be taking on two of the most iconic roles in theatre history, with a new production boasting the tagline: “The youth are f***ed.”

“Shakespeare’s timeless tragedy now belongs to a new generation on the edge,” a cryptic press release also teased (via Variety).

Anyone surprised or intrigued to hear about Kit singing on stage may be surprised to hear this isn’t his first time singing as part of a role.

Long before he was best known for playing Nick Nelson in the hit teen drama, he played a young Elton John in the musical biopic Rocketman.

Rachel, meanwhile, won a Golden Globe for her performance as Maria in the recent remake of West Side Story, which itself was inspired by Romeo & Juliet.

Kit and Rachel’s take on Romeo & Juliet will debut on Broadway in the autumn.