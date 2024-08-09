Game Of Thrones Star Kit Harington Makes Shocking House Of The Dragon Admission

Kit Harington in character as Jon Snow in Game Of Thrones HBO

However, it seems that Game Of Thrones favourite Kit Harington won’t be joining the millions watching its prequel any time soon.

Speaking to AP, the British actor admitted he can’t quite bring himself to tune into House Of The Dragon, which is set almost 200 years before the events of Game Of Thrones.

“For me, I spent too long there,” Kit shared. “I wish them all the best and I hear it’s really wonderful and going really well.

“But I don’t think I’ll ever watch that show. And I don’t think I’ll watch Game Of Thrones again – for very many years. It’s taken a few years to put it in the rearview mirror. I’m not sure whether it really is, fully, in the rearview mirror. I think it takes a long time.”

Kit isn’t alone in his aversion to watching House Of The Dragon, though.

His former co-star Emilia Clarke expressed similar feelings back in June, claiming: “I feel so content and happy with what my experience was, that I think watching the new one would just feel so odd, I think.”

Like Kit, she also added: “I really do fully support the entire thing and everyone who’s made it, and it’s beautiful how successful it’s been. It’s absolutely amazing.”

Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington in Game Of Thrones HBO

Emilia admitted a year earlier she’d find it “too weird” to watch the Game Of Thrones prequel.

“It’s kind of like someone saying, ‘You want to go to this school reunion that’s not your year? Want to go to that school reunion?’ That’s how it feels,” she revealed, before admitting she was actively “avoiding it”.

