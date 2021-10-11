Security Minister Denies Kwasi Kwarteng Is 'Telling Porkies' In Westminster Row With Treasury

Damian Hinds denied that Kwasi Kwarteng has been “telling porkies” on Monday despite recent allegations against the business secretary from the Treasury.

A row has emerged after Kwarteng alleged that he was “working very closely” with chancellor Rishi Sunak and the Treasury over supporting the energy industry over the global gas shortage.

Shortly after, a Treasury source told Sky: “This is not the first time the business, energy and industry secretary has made things up in interviews.

“To be crystal clear the Treasury are not involved in any talks.”

Sky’s Kay Burley put it to the border minister Hinds that Kwarteng might have been “telling porkies” when he said talks were going ahead.

Hinds replied: “No, of course not.”

Hinds was approached about the same topic later on LBC, and he repeated: “I don’t think he [Kwarteng] is making things up.”

LBC presenter Nick Ferrari said: “So Rishi Sunak’s lying?”

Hinds replied: “Hang on – government ministers are in contact with each other the whole time, that’s how government works.

″Clearly this is a serious situation with the rising global price of gas.

“Of course the business secretary, the energy secretary, is going to be totally focused on the impact of that on industry, particularly industry-intensive industry.

“Equally the Treasury is going to be focused on the impacts on the economy.”