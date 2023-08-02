Kylie Minogue Has The Perfect Person In Mind To Play Her In A Biopic

Kylie Minogue NurPhoto via Getty Images

While Kylie Minogue has racked up many huge milestones in her career – including her forthcoming Las Vegas residency – there’s one thing she’s yet to tick off her list – a biopic.

And while a film studio is yet to commission a film based on the Australian pop legend’s life, it seems she’s already made the perfect choice as to who should play her.

During an interview with E! Online, Kylie revealed that should a biopic ever get made, she wants a fellow former Neighbours star to land the role.

“Margot Robbie in my dreams,” Kylie insisted.

“She’d have the Australian accent down, that’s for sure.”

Kylie shot to international fame in the 1980s when she joined Neighbours as Charlene Mitchell, before going on to launch a decades-long music career.

Margot also got her start on the Aussie soap in 2008 before making the leap to Hollywood, where she’s recently been smashing box office records with her latest film Barbie.

Both stars also made cameo appearances in what was thought to be Neighbours’ final episode last year, before it was later confirmed Amazon would be reviving the soap.

Margot Robbie Hanna Lassen via Getty Images

Last week, Kylie announced her long-rumoured Las Vegas residency, which will see her perform at the Venetian hotel’s Voltaire Nightclub.

She’s expected to take to the stage for at least 12 shows beginning on the 3 November 2023, with tickets going on sale on Wednesday 9 August.

Meanwhile, Kylie’s 16th studio album, Tension, is set for release on 22 September.

It follows the huge success of the album’s lead single Padam Padam, which became the track of the summer upon its release in May.

Despite initially being omitted from the playlists for stations including Radio 1 and Global’s Capital, support from fans saw it peak at number eight in the UK singles chart, which marked her highest chart position in over a decade.