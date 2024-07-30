Laura Whitmore Opens Up About Alleged 'Inappropriate Behaviour' During Time On Strictly Come Dancing

Laura Whitmore poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'All of us Strangers' on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024 in London. (Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP) via Associated Press

Laura Whitmore is the latest former Strictly Come Dancing contestant to speak out about her experiences behind-the-scenes of the celebrity dance contest.

The former Love Island host – who was partnered up with Giovanni Pernice back in 2016 – has now commented on her own experience on the show in a candid statement on social media.

Advertisement

Giovanni, who has since left the show amid complaints of misconduct, said he “rejects any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour”.

In an Instagram Story shared over the weekend, Laura said she had “initially raised concerns” back in 2016 (per the BBC).

“I was trying not to comment on recent press speculation until the BBC review is complete but feel there is a lot of misinformation in the press and I want to help and show support by setting the record straight,” she explained.

The presenter went on to reveal that she had been asked to speak to the BBC along with six other people, who she kept anonymous, about “inappropriate behaviour they experienced similar to mine with the same individual”.

Advertisement

She continued: “I thought my experience was specific to me but I’ve since learned I was wrong. The aim of this is to show a pattern of behaviour that I believe needs to stop.”

Laura did not not name the “individual” in question.

The media personality added that she had suffered an ankle injury during the show, and was speaking out about her experience “support other people’s evidence”.

Amanda Abbington has also spoken out about her experience on the show (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) via Associated Press

She also confirmed that she had “not made an official complaint”, and was “not looking for anything just an acceptance that what happened to me in the rehearsal rooms… was wrong and that it won’t happen to anyone else again”.

Amanda Abbington is among the former contestants who have made an official complaint to the BBC about Strictly, having also competed alongside former professional dancer Giovanni last year.

Advertisement

Professional dancer Graziano Di Prima – who has now left the show – also received complaints of misconduct, saying in a statement that he “deeply regrets” the events that led to his departure.

The BBC’s director general Tim Davie this month issued an apologised publicly to any celebrity whose time on Strictly wasn’t a “wholly positive experience”.