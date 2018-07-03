In an interview on the Australian talk show ‘Interview’, the former ‘Neighbours’ star described his former co-star as “handsy”.

Guy Pearce has suggested Kevin Spacey acted inappropriately towards him when they filmed ‘ LA Confidential ’ together.

Rex Guy Pearce (front) with Kevin Spacey (right) in 'LA Confidential'.

When he was asked about what it was like working with Spacey, the actor replied: ““Yeah … yeah. Tough one to talk about at the moment. Amazing actor; incredible actor. Mmm. Slightly difficult time with Kevin, yeah. He’s a handsy guy.”

He then added: “Thankfully, I was 29 and not 14.”

More than 30 men have come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against Kevin Spacey in recent months.

The allegations came to light when actor Anthony Rapp claimed Spacey assaulted him at a party in 1986, when Rapp was just 14.