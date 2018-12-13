Labour And DUP Hold Talks As Jeremy Corbyn Plots Brexit No Confidence Motion 'Before Christmas'

Talks between the DUP and Labour to find “common ground” are taking place “at a senior level” as Jeremy Corbyn’s party mulls triggering a no-confidence motion in the government before Christmas, HuffPost UK understands.

After Theresa May survived a bid to topple her leadership by Tory backbench rebels, it emerged her whole government could be facing a new threat as the opposition plots a confidence challenge as early as next week.

It is understood a meeting between the DUP, which props up her government, and Labour has taken place “at a senior level” in a move which threatens to blow apart the supply and confidence motion the Northern Irish party struck with May in the wake of her disastrous general election.

It comes as the confidence vote in May’s leadership revealed that 117 Tory MPs do not back the Prime Minister.

The DUP has always publicly stated it would not run the risk of a Corbyn-led government - but pulling their backing for May could lead to a snap general election.

HuffPost UK has learned that, should May fail to wrest fundamental changes from EU leaders at this week’s summit in Brussels, Labour is prepared to push for a vote of no confidence in the government after she updates MPs on Monday.