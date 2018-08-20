Derby North MP Chris Williamson.

A Labour MP has said it was a “privilege” to meet and listen to a talk by a controversial pro-Assad blogger, who has previously described murdered MP Jo Cox as a “warmongering Al Qaeda advocate”. Vanessa Beeley made the comment in a tweet almost a year after Cox’s death, and has also written that “Zionists rule France”. Derby North MP Chris Williamson met Beeley at the Beautiful Days festival over the weekend, where she appeared on stage to discuss the Syrian conflict.

Great to meet @VanessaBeeley today and a privilege to hear her speak at the #BeautifulDays2018 festival about her experiences of reporting from Syria — Chris Williamson MP #JC9, yes 9 (@DerbyChrisW) August 19, 2018

Beeley is a blogger who has gained notoriety over the last few years for her uncritical accounts of her trips to the country under the supervision of the Syrian regime. She has written that the White Helmets, the volunteer group that rescues people from the rubble of Syria’s civil war, is a terrorist-linked organisation that fakes its activities to elicit sympathy in the West for a regime change plot against Syrian leader, Bashar al-Assad.

RT Vanessa Beeley is a regular guest on Russian state media.

Beeley supports the Assad government’s contention that there was no popular revolution in Syria in 2011 and that civilians and humanitarian workers in rebel-held areas are “terrorists” and “legitimate targets”.

@witayim blocked long ago :-) Douma is a terrorist nest. White Helmets partner terrorists. Legit targets. — vanessa beeley (@VanessaBeeley) October 30, 2015

She recently wrote about the Jo Cox Foundation, which donates money to the White Helmets, concluding that is part of the western regime change plot against Assad. Mother-of-two Cox died in 2016 after she was attacked in her Batley and Spen constituency by far-right extremist Thomas Mair. He was jailed for life for her murder.

Jo Cox was a warmongering Blairite & #WhiteHelmet #AlQaeda advocate — vanessa beeley (@VanessaBeeley) May 2, 2017

Really a lot of Labour's issues could be sorted out if there was just a no-conspiracy-theory clause in the rulebook. https://t.co/B1G773Sunr — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) August 20, 2018

She’s Assad’s very own Alex Jones. And you’re an absolute disgrace. https://t.co/gjEdYFUd3t — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) August 19, 2018

Mr Williamson, aren't you ashamed to say: 'a privilege to hear' someone who admits Assad's systematic torture, & relies on coerced testimonies to spread regime's & Russian lies. Why not talk to Syrian refugees in your constituency instead of foolishly listening to a propagandist? — Maher Barotchi (@MaherBarotchi) August 20, 2018