Labour MP Clive Lewis Has Apologised For Swearing In The Commons During Rwanda Debate

Clive Lewis tried to become Labour leader in 2020. BEN STANSALL via Getty Images

A Labour MP has apologised for swearing in parliament during a debate on Rishi Sunak’s flagship Rwanda bill.

Clive Lewis was initially warned he faced “severe consequences” after being accused of directing his language at one of the Commons doorkeepers.

Advertisement

However, he escaped punishment after insisting his outburst was “directed at no one in particular”.

The incident happened as MPs were voting on the Safety of Rwanda Bill.

Deputy speaker Sir Roger Gale told the Commons: “Before we proceed, I am informed that a member swore at one of the doorkeepers this evening, who on my instruction locked the doors.

“If that person is identified, the consequences will be very severe.”

Shortly afterwards, Lewis, the MP for Norwich South, said: “I put on record my apologies to the chair, to members, and to members of staff for an earlier outburst that I had.

“Let me very quickly explain. I received a message that caused me some consternation and surprise, to which I made an outburst in general at no one specifically. If I could do it again, I probably would have said something like ‘my giddy aunt’, rather than what did come out of my mouth, and for that I apologise.

“To clear the air, I put on record the fact that it was directed at no one in particular.”

Sir Roger said he welcomed Lewis’ “candour in identifying himself and the fullness of his apology, which is accepted”.

Advertisement

MPs voted to overturn 10 House of Lords amendments to the Rwanda legislation last night.