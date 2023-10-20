Labour Wins Chris Pincher's Old Seat In Huge Blow For Rishi Sunak

New Labour MP Sarah Edwards delivers her victory speech after winning the Tamworth by-election. Christopher Furlong via Getty Images

Labour has pulled off another stunning by-election victory to seize Chris Pincher’s old seat from the Tories.

In a huge blow for Rishi Sunak, Sarah Edwards has become the new MP for Tamworth after overturning the Conservatives’ 19,634 majority.

The result beats Labour’s win in Selby and Ainsty in July, when the Tory majority of 19,213 was toppled by Keir Mather.

Edwards received 11,719 votes, ahead of Tory candidate Andrew Cooper on 10,403 in second place.

The swing away from the Tories was an astonishing 24% - the second highest by-election swing to Labour ever.

The by-election was called after Pincher quit amid allegations of sexual misconduct which saw him suspended from the Commons for eight weeks.

In her victory speech, Edwards said: “My message to the prime minister is get in your government car, drive to Buckingham Palace, do the decent thing and call a general election.”

Labour leader Keir Starmer said: “This is a phenomenal result that shows Labour is back in the service of working people and redrawing the political map.