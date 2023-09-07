Fresh By-Election Nightmare For Rishi Sunak As Chris Pincher To Resign As MP

Chris Pincher lost the Tory whip in July last year. Thierry Monasse via Getty Images

Chris Pincher has said he will resign as an MP, triggering yet another by-election headache for Rishi Sunak.

The move came after he lost his appeal against an eight-week parliamentary suspension for allegedly groping two men.

Pincher, the MP for Tamworth, resigned as Conservative deputy chief whip last June after the allegations first emerged. He was also stripped of the Tory whip.

The scandal ultimately led to Boris Johnson’s resignation as prime minister.

In a statement on Thursday, Pincher said: “I have said already that I will not stand at the next General Election.

“However, following the Independent Expert Panel’s decision I wanted to talk to my office team and family.

“I do not want my constituents to be put to further uncertainty, and so in consequence I have made arrangements to resign and leave the Commons.

“Tamworth is a wonderful place and it has been an honour to represent its people. I shall make no further comment at this time.”

Pincher has been an MP since 2010 and retained his seat at the 2019 election with a majority of 19,634.

However, given their commanding lead in the opinion polls, Labour will will fancy their chances of seizing the seat and delivering yet another blow to the prime minister.