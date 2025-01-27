Lady Gaga Confirms Details Of Her Long-Awaited New Album And It Sounds Like Total Mayhem

Lady Gaga performing at a Kamala Harris benefit last year via Associated Press

After teasing fans for the last week, it looks like Lady Gaga is finally letting us know when to expect her long-awaited seventh album.

Over the last seven days, Gaga has been updating her website to include a countdown to Monday afternoon. Each day since then, she’s also featured a subtle homage to her previous albums, beginning with her breakthrough The Fame and leading right through to her Joker: Folie À Deux companion record Harlequin, which came out last year.

With the countdown now up, the Grammy-winning pop superstar has now confirmed what some of her more zealous fans worked out days ago – her new album Mayhem will be released on 7 March.

Song titles teased in an Instagram post about the new release included Abracadabra, Vanish Into You and Shadow Of A Man.

Mayhem also appears to contain songs titled Blade Of Grass, Garden Of Eden, Perfect Celebrity, Zombieboy and Killah.

The album’s release was previously teased in billboards that popped up in her hometown of New York on Monday.

🚨 Billboard spotted for Lady Gaga’s seventh studio album, ‘Mayhem.’ pic.twitter.com/mEVIVHb4ki — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 27, 2025

L∀DY GAGA MAYHEM BILLBOARD IN NYC



MAYHEM OUT — MARCH 7 pic.twitter.com/dxb6fJVJSR — Gaga Crave 🌷 (@AMENARTPOP) January 27, 2025

Mayhem was trailed by the lead single Disease, which peaked within the UK top 10 following its release last year.

Over the summer, Gaga also had huge success with the Bruno Mars collaboration Die With A Smile, which Gaga told the Los Angeles Times will also be featured on Mayhem.

“It’s a huge part of my album. It was like this missing piece,” she claimed.

Gaga also teased: “The record is full of my love of music – so many different genres, so many different styles, so many different dreams. It leaps around genre in a way that’s almost corrupt.

“And it ends with love. That’s the answer to all the chaos in my life is that I find peace with love.”

“Every song that I wrote, I just kept getting kind of swept away in these different dreams I was having about the past — almost like a recollection of all these bad decisions that I made in my life,” she added. “But it ends in this very happy place.”

Mayhem will be Gaga’s first full-length album since 2020’s Chromatica, besides the aforementioned Joker-inspired Harlequin, mostly made up of covers featured in the film.