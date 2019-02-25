Mel B Labels Lady Gaga And Bradley Cooper's Oscars Duet 'Uncomfortable', But Irina Shayk Proves There's Nowt To See Here

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s showstopping performance of Shallow at Sunday night’s Oscars was undoubtedly one of the highlights from this year’s ceremony. The chemistry between Gaga and her A Star Is Born co-star was plain to see during the Oscar-winning duet – something that didn’t go unnoticed by a certain Spice Girl.

SIPA USA/PA Images After performing Shallow on stage, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper went on to win the Best Original Song Oscar for the song from A Star Is Born

Mel B admitted she found the performance “uncomfortable” during an interview on Good Morning Britain because it was watched by Bradley’s girlfriend Irina Shayk, who was in the audience at LA’s Dolby Theatre. Mel said: “See, I felt so uncomfortable for Bradley’s girlfriend... But I would like to think it was part of the whole performance, because there’s a women’s code and hopefully that’s not... hopefully it’s only professional”.

Noel Vasquez via Getty Images Mel B

We can only assume Mel didn’t catch what happened immediately after the pair had duetted, as Irina was the first person out of her seat to give her boyfriend and Gaga a standing ovation (that’s her down at the front in the backless gown)...

Here’s what standing ovation looked like inside Dolby for @ladygaga and Bradley Cooper after their “Shallow” #Oscars performance. Irina Shayk was first up out of her seat. Before Bradley walked up to perform, Jennifer Lopez patted him on back to encourage him. Super sweet pic.twitter.com/eF69IOYToY — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) February 25, 2019

And we think this picture pretty much sums up just how comfortable Irina is in her relationship.

Kevin Winter via Getty Images Lady Gaga was hugged by Irina Shayk as she returned to her seat following her performance of Shallow with Bradley Cooper.

Mel B also wasn’t a fan of Queen’s performance with Adam Lambart, which opened this year’s ceremony. Despite being interviewed next to Roger Taylor from the band on GMB, Mel said she wanted “more pizzazz” in the opening number.

ITV Roger Taylor and Mel B were guests on Good Morning Britain's Oscars special.