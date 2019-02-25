ENTERTAINMENT
25/02/2019 13:47 GMT

Mel B Labels Lady Gaga And Bradley Cooper's Oscars Duet 'Uncomfortable', But Irina Shayk Proves There's Nowt To See Here

The Hollywood star's girlfriend led the standing ovation following the performance

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s showstopping performance of Shallow at Sunday night’s Oscars was undoubtedly one of the highlights from this year’s ceremony.

The chemistry between Gaga and her A Star Is Born co-star was plain to see during the Oscar-winning duet – something that didn’t go unnoticed by a certain Spice Girl.

SIPA USA/PA Images
After performing Shallow on stage, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper went on to win the Best Original Song Oscar for the song from A Star Is Born

Mel B admitted she found the performance “uncomfortable” during an interview on Good Morning Britain because it was watched by Bradley’s girlfriend Irina Shayk, who was in the audience at LA’s Dolby Theatre.

Mel said: “See, I felt so uncomfortable for Bradley’s girlfriend... But I would like to think it was part of the whole performance, because there’s a women’s code and hopefully that’s not... hopefully it’s only professional”.

Noel Vasquez via Getty Images
Mel B

We can only assume Mel didn’t catch what happened immediately after the pair had duetted, as Irina was the first person out of her seat to give her boyfriend and Gaga a standing ovation (that’s her down at the front in the backless gown)...

And we think this picture pretty much sums up just how comfortable Irina is in her relationship.

Kevin Winter via Getty Images
Lady Gaga was hugged by Irina Shayk as she returned to her seat following her performance of Shallow with Bradley Cooper.

Mel B also wasn’t a fan of Queen’s performance with Adam Lambart, which opened this year’s ceremony.

Despite being interviewed next to Roger Taylor from the band on GMB, Mel said she wanted “more pizzazz” in the opening number.

ITV
Roger Taylor and Mel B were guests on Good Morning Britain's Oscars special.

“I did say that I wanted more pizzazz, but you can’t get away from the opening of the Oscars being what it is.

“There’s pressure, there’s a lot of eyeballs on it and Adam Lambert, the whole thing, did do great. I just wanted more pizzazz, sorry.”

When Roger asked her if she meant from the whole show, Mel replied: “Just from the opening number.”

Awks.

