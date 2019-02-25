Mel B Labels Lady Gaga And Bradley Cooper's Oscars Duet 'Uncomfortable', But Irina Shayk Proves There's Nowt To See Here

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s showstopping performance of Shallow at Sunday night’s Oscars was undoubtedly one of the highlights from this year’s ceremony.
The chemistry between Gaga and her A Star Is Born co-star was plain to see during the Oscar-winning duet – something that didn’t go unnoticed by a certain Spice Girl.
Mel B admitted she found the performance “uncomfortable” during an interview on Good Morning Britain because it was watched by Bradley’s girlfriend Irina Shayk, who was in the audience at LA’s Dolby Theatre.
Mel said: “See, I felt so uncomfortable for Bradley’s girlfriend... But I would like to think it was part of the whole performance, because there’s a women’s code and hopefully that’s not... hopefully it’s only professional”.
We can only assume Mel didn’t catch what happened immediately after the pair had duetted, as Irina was the first person out of her seat to give her boyfriend and Gaga a standing ovation (that’s her down at the front in the backless gown)...
And we think this picture pretty much sums up just how comfortable Irina is in her relationship.
Mel B also wasn’t a fan of Queen’s performance with Adam Lambart, which opened this year’s ceremony.
Despite being interviewed next to Roger Taylor from the band on GMB, Mel said she wanted “more pizzazz” in the opening number.
“I did say that I wanted more pizzazz, but you can’t get away from the opening of the Oscars being what it is.
“There’s pressure, there’s a lot of eyeballs on it and Adam Lambert, the whole thing, did do great. I just wanted more pizzazz, sorry.”
When Roger asked her if she meant from the whole show, Mel replied: “Just from the opening number.”
Awks.