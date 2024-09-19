Lady Gaga Eloquently Explains Why She Refused To Deny Rumours About Her Gender

Lady Gaga at a screening of Maestro last year via Associated Press

Lady Gaga has explained her reasoning for never refuting rumours about her gender in the early years of her time in the spotlight.

During an interview with Bill Gates about misinformation on his new Netflix series Whats Next?, the 13-time Grammy winner claimed that when she first came on the music scene, she’d be asked about her gender “in almost every interview” due to “imagery on the internet that had been doctored”.

While sometimes Gaga might give a humorous retort, as she did with Jonathan Ross way back in 2009, she never went as far as denying the claims.

“The reason why I didn’t answer the question is because I didn’t feel like a victim with that lie,” she explained.

“I thought: ‘What about a kid who is being accused of that, who would think that a public figure like me would feel shame?’”

Gaga continued: “I’ve been in situations where fixing a rumour was not in the best interest of the well-being of other people.

“In that case, I tried to be thought-provoking and disruptive in another way. I tried to use the misinformation to create another disruptive point.”

Back in 2011, Anderson Cooper asked Gaga during a CNN special about rumours she had – in his words – “a male appendage”.

“A lot of artists would immediately put out some sort of statement saying, ‘This is absolutely not true’,” he pointed out. “[But] you have fun with it.”

“Maybe I do, would it be so terrible?” she responded at the time. “Why the hell am I going to waste my time and give a press release about whether or not I have a penis? My fans don’t care, and neither do I.”

Gaga has spoken out in support of gender non-conforming and transgender people throughout her career.

Earlier this year, after a post by herself and the transgender media personality Dylan Mulvaney for International Women’s Day was met with a wave of bigotry, Gaga wrote on Instagram: “I feel very protective in this moment, not only of Dylan, but of the trans community who continues to lead the way with their endless grace and inspiration in the face of constant degradation, intolerance, and physical, verbal, and mental violence.

“I certainly do not speak for this community, but I have something to say. I hope all women will come together to honor us ALL for International Women’s Day, and may we do that always until THE DAY that all women are celebrated equally. That all people are celebrated equally. A day where people of all gender identities are celebrated on whichever holiday speaks to them. Because people of all gender identities and races deserve peace and dignity.

“May we all come together and be loving, accepting, warm, welcoming. May we all stand and honour the complexity and challenge of trans life – that we do not know, but can seek to understand and have compassion for. I love people too much to allow hatred to be referred to as backlash’. People deserve better.”

After her first Oscar win in 2019, Gaga also told reporters at the ceremony she hopes that gender-neutral awards could replace the current “male” and “female” categories in future years, in a move towards inclusivity.

