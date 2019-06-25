Lady Gaga Reminds Fans Of The Importance Of Pronouns During Pride-Themed Speech

“Are we making history or what?” Lady Gaga asked the packed crowd at a special invitation-only concert at the Apollo Theater on Monday night.

Gaga was playing her very first show at the historic venue to celebrate SiriusXM’s acquisition of the Pandora streaming service, which took place earlier this year.

She performed a set list filled with her biggest hits, including Just Dance, Poker Face, Bad Romance, and Telephone, but also took the opportunity to address her fans halfway through the show.

Referencing the Pride celebrations happening in New York, she said: “We have a lot of things to celebrate ― it’s WorldPride Week. I think Pride should exist 365 – all year – but I’ll take a fucking global week!”