Lady Gaga has apologised for working with R Kelly, promising to remove the song they made together from streaming services amid fresh allegations of sexual assault against the R&B singer. A documentary aired in the US last week in which several women came forward to allege Kelly had sexually assaulted them. The singer has previously been subject of sexual impropriety allegations and in 2008, he stood trial on child pornography charges, of which he was acquitted.

John Shearer/Invision/AP Lady Gaga and R. Kelly performing at the 2013 American Music Awards

The 52-year-old has not been charged with any offence in relation to the latest accusations and he denies any wrongdoing. Gaga worked on the song ‘Do What U Want’ with Kelly in 2013 but has now condemned the singer, saying she stands “behind these women 1000%” and that the allegations are “horrifying and indefensible”. The singer and actress said “as a victim of sexual assault myself” she was at a “dark time in my life” when she collaborated with Kelly. Gaga, real name Stefani Germanotta, said that she wanted to “create something extremely defiant and provocative because I was angry and still hadn’t processed the trauma that had occurred in my own life”. Writing on Twitter, she said: “The song is called ‘Do What U Want (With My Body)’, I think it’s clear how explicitly twisted my thinking was at the time.

I stand by anyone who has ever been the victim of sexual assault: pic.twitter.com/67sz4WpV3i — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 10, 2019