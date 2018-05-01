Time’s Up Movement Targets R Kelly After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

An open letter signed by the Women Of Colour within Time’s Up - a group that includes stars such as Janelle Monae and Ava DuVernay - reads: “To Our Fellow Women of Color: We see you. We hear you. Because we are you.

The Time’s Up movement has issued a statement calling for people to “#MuteRKelly”, after multiple sexual misconduct allegations against the US star.

“For too long, our community has ignored our pain. The pain we bear is a burden that too many women of color have had to bear for centuries. The wounds run deep.

“As women of color within Time’s Up, we recognize that we have a responsibility to help right this wrong. We intend to shine a bright light on our WOC sisters in need. It is our hope that we will never feel ignored or silenced ever again.”

It goes on to highlight R Kelly’s continued commercial success, before listing a series of the allegations against him and companies “with ties” to the singer, including his label RCA Records.

“We demand appropriate investigations and inquiries into the allegations of R. Kelly’s abuse made by women of color and their families for over two decades now,” it concludes. “And we declare with great vigilance and a united voice to anyone who wants to silence us: Their time is up.”

Numerous women within the movement tweeted the letter after its publication, as did supporters including John Legend: