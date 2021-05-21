Lady Gaga Suffered ‘Total Psychotic Break’ After Being Left Pregnant By Rapist

Lady Gaga says she suffered a “total psychotic break” after being left pregnant by her rapist. The Rain On Me singer features alongside Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey in the Apple TV documentary series, The Me You Can’t See, which sees a number of stars discussing their mental health struggles. Gaga says she was 19 when a producer threatened to burn her music if she did not take her clothes off. Fighting back tears, the 35-year-old singer said: “And they didn’t stop asking me, and then I just froze, and I just – I don’t even remember.” She said she cannot name her alleged attacker, adding: “I do not ever want to face that person again.”

Apple TV Lady Gaga

Gaga, who first spoke publicly of being raped in 2014, described an incident years later when she went to hospital for acute pain and numbness and was surprised to be treated by a psychiatrist. “First I felt full-on pain, then I went numb,” she said. “And then I was sick for weeks and weeks and weeks and weeks after, and I realised that it was the same pain that I felt when the person who raped me dropped me off pregnant on a corner, at my parents’ house because I was vomiting and sick. “Because I’d been abused. I was locked away in a studio for months.” The singer went on to discuss how trauma can change you as a person and she was not the same after being sexually assaulted. “I had a total psychotic break, and for a couple years, I was not the same girl,” she said. “The way that I feel when I feel pain was how I felt after I was raped. “I’ve had so many MRIs and scans where they don’t find nothing. But your body remembers.”

SAUL LOEB via Getty Images