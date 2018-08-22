Trump's Former Lawyer Michael Cohen 'Has Evidence Of Russia Collusion'

Michael Cohen’s lawyer has said his client has information that implicates Donald Trump and his associates in conspiring with Russia. Speaking to MSNBC on Wednesday morning, Lanny Davis wouldn’t go into detail about the material but said his client “know information” that would be of interest to the Special Counsel, referring to Robert Mueller investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. He continued that this information was regarding “knowledge of a conspiracy to corrupt American democracy by the Russians and the failure to report that knowledge to the FBI.”

Davis made a flurry of morning TV appearances as the fallout from Tuesday’s bombshell court cases involving two of the President’s former aides continued to reverberate. Cohen yesterday pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations, alleging the President himself had directed him to pay hush money to two women with whom he’d had affairs. In April, the FBI raided Cohen’s New York City home and office. The agents seized records that included communications between him and Trump, as well as information pertaining to a payment that was made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Daniels has said that the payment was made to silence her over an affair she says she had with Trump in 2006. Three months later, Cohen’s legal team released a secretly recorded conversation between Trump and Cohen discussing a payment made to former Playboy model Karen McDougal back in September 2016. On Wednesday, Trump broke his uncharacteristic silence over the Cohen case in an early morning tweet that appeared to be an attempt to make light of the situation.

If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don’t retain the services of Michael Cohen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2018

Speaking on Wednesday, Lanny Davis also said Cohen would not accept a Presidential pardon from Trump, something Trump has previously hinted that he would use to get himself out of trouble. “Mr Cohen is not interested in being dirtied by a pardon from such a man,” Davis told NBC News. He also told MSNBC: “He will not, and does not want anything from Donald Trump.”

Later on Wednesday morning Trump tweeted to claim Cohen was “making up stories in order to get a ‘deal’”.