You’re in, you’ve committed – and now you can’t be bothered. But don’t worry, if you keep remembering you need to move that bloody elf just minutes before you get into bed, you’re not the only one.
Rustle up a place for the elf in a matter of seconds, with these 10 ideas.
1. Swinging Elf
Grab a candy cane from the tree and position your elf above one of the door frames.
2. Weight-lifting Elf
This is any easy one if you have weights in the house – maybe find a small piece of material to act as a gym mat.
3. Toothpaste Elf
Do this one after you’ve brushed your teeth to go to bed at night. You could write a word with the toothpaste instead of a smile, too.
4. Balancing Elf
As long as you haven’t got a shaky hand, you can stack up these toilet rolls for your elf to sit on top in under a minute.
5. Hungry Elf
It doesn’t have to be bag of M&M’s, it could be any empty food packet you have in your kitchen.
6. Friendly Elf
As long as you don’t mind having smiley oranges in the fruit bowl...
7. List-making Elf
He’s making a list, he’s checking it twice.
8. Shopping Elf
Find a catalogue you’ve got at home that elf can go searching through.
9. Bendy Elf
Obviously only do-able if you have a slinky, but even if you don’t you could still make your elf bend backwards down the stairs.
10. Naughty Elf
Find a toy the elf can trap in a jar for a bit of fun.