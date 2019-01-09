The first strike in an apparent campaign to humiliate politicians with their own words has begun, after an old David Cameron tweet plastered on a billboard in north-east London.

The giant display features a message from the then-prime minster, posted in 2015, which said the UK faced “stability and strong government with me, or chaos with Ed Miliband”.

As anyone with a pulse will be aware, things did not quite go as planned for old Dave in the months following – shortly after the EU referendum (which he called), he resigned. He was then seen in an over-priced shed.

The billboard has been promoted by a Twitter account called Led By Donkeys, ﻿but there is no further information on the identities of those involved.