Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock Left ‘Heartbroken’ After Engagement Ring Is Stolen

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock has shared her heartbreak after her engagement ring was stolen. The £40,000 sparkler, which was gifted to the singer by her fiancé Andre Gray, is believed to have been swiped from the couple’s Surrey mansion during a house move. On Monday evening, Leigh-Anne shared a close-up pic of wearing the ring as she held hands with her footballer fiancé She captioned the snap; “Heartbroken”.

According to reports, the police are investigating the theft of the bespoke emerald and diamond-encrusted gold band, which Andre bought ahead of his proposal to Leigh-Anne last year. It is not clear if the thief was known to the couple, or an opportunist intruder. Leigh-Anne and Andre have officially been dating since 2016.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Andre Gray and Leigh-Anne Pinnock

The pair announced they were engaged during lockdown last year, after the Watford FC player proposed on their fourth anniversary. Earlier this month, the couple revealed they are expecting their first child. Leigh-Anne shared the news with a pregnancy photo-shoot posted on her Instagram page. “We’ve dreamed about this moment for so long and we can’t believe the dream is finally coming true,” the chart-topping star wrote. Addressing her unborn child, Leigh-Anne added: “We can’t wait to meet you.”

We've dreamed about this moment for so long and we can't believe the dream is finally coming true... we can't wait to meet you. ❤️😍 pic.twitter.com/eSYVPd5DOZ — Little Mix (@LittleMix) May 4, 2021