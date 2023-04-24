Stars of Strictly Come Dancing past and present have been paying their respects to Len Goodman, following his death at the age of 78.
Representatives for Len – who was one of Strictly’s original judges when the hit show launched in 2004 – confirmed on Monday that the ballroom dancer had died over the weekend.
BBC News reported that Len died on Saturday in a hospice in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, surrounded by his family, having been diagnosed with bone cancer.
Since the news was made public, those who knew and worked with him have been paying tribute.
This included Len’s long-serving colleague Craig Revel Horwood, who sat alongside him on the Strictly pannel for 14 seasons.
“I’ve just woken up to the sad news that my gorgeous colleague and dear friend Len Goodman has passed away,” Craig tweeted.
“My heart and love go out to his lovely Sue and family. Len Goody Goodman is what I always called him and ‘it’s a 10 from Len’ and ‘seveeeeern’ will live with me forever. RIP Len.”
Bruno Tonioli later tweeted that he was “heartbroken”.
“I will treasure the memories of our adventures,” he wrote. “There will never be anyone like you, you will always be my perfect 10.”
Strictly host Claudia Winkleman also remembered Len as a “one of a kind”, “brilliant” and “kind” man.
“[He was] full of twinkle, warmth and wit,” she tweeted. “Sending all love to his family and friends.”
Former Strictly finalist Gethin Jones addressed the news of the Strictly legend’s death on Monday’s edition of Morning Live.
“I got to know him really well during Strictly,” Gethin recalled. “We always used to go and have a fish supper after the show, he was just the most down-to-earth, lovely guy. And when he said you’d done something good, it really meant something.”
“It really did,” fellow Strictly alum Rav Wilding agreed. “I remember being in a dance-off, and I was so nervous, so scared, and I just heard ‘go on, Rav’, and that was Len. It just gave me that bit of confidence. He was a brilliant bloke.”
Meanwhile, broadcaster Dan Walker spoke about his experiences of working with Len on the travel show Holidays Of My Lifetime.
“He was an incredible man and an extraordinary talent,” Dan said. “Loved making telly with him, being daft with him, playing golf with him and will never forget the little tips he would send every week on Strictly.”
Many other Strictly names – including former judge Darcey Bussell and professional dancers like Janette Manrara and Aljaž Škorjanec – posted tributes on social media...
Meanwhile, director-general of the BBC, Tim Davie, has also paid his respects.
“Len Goodman was a wonderful, warm entertainer who was adored by millions,” he said. “He appealed to all ages and felt like a member of everyone’s family.
“Len was at the very heart of Strictly’s success. He will be hugely missed by the public and his many friends and family.”
As well as Strictly, Len also served as a judge for many years on the American version of the show, Dancing With The Stars, eventually confirming he was stepping down from the panel in 2022 to “spend more time with my grandchildren and family” back in the UK.
His additional TV credits include the travel series Holidays Of My Lifetime and the short-lived BBC game show Partners In Rhyme, which he hosted in 2017.
Len is survived by his wife of 11 years, Sue Barrett, son, James, and two grandchildren, Alice and Daniel.