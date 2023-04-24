Len Goodman Stuart C. Wilson via Getty Images

Stars of Strictly Come Dancing past and present have been paying their respects to Len Goodman, following his death at the age of 78.

Representatives for Len – who was one of Strictly’s original judges when the hit show launched in 2004 – confirmed on Monday that the ballroom dancer had died over the weekend.

Advertisement

BBC News reported that Len died on Saturday in a hospice in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, surrounded by his family, having been diagnosed with bone cancer.

Since the news was made public, those who knew and worked with him have been paying tribute.

This included Len’s long-serving colleague Craig Revel Horwood, who sat alongside him on the Strictly pannel for 14 seasons.

Len with his former Strictly colleagues Bruno Tonioli, Darcey Bussell and Craig Revel Horwood, in 2014 Karwai Tang via Getty Images

“I’ve just woken up to the sad news that my gorgeous colleague and dear friend Len Goodman has passed away,” Craig tweeted.

Advertisement

“My heart and love go out to his lovely Sue and family. Len Goody Goodman is what I always called him and ‘it’s a 10 from Len’ and ‘seveeeeern’ will live with me forever. RIP Len.”

I’ve just woken up to the sad news that my gorgeous colleague and dear friend Len Goodman has passed away. My heart and love go out to his lovely Sue and family. Len Goody Goodman is what I always called him and “It’s a ten from Len & seveeeeern”will live with me forever. RIP Len — Craig Revel Horwood (@CraigRevHorwood) April 24, 2023

Bruno Tonioli later tweeted that he was “heartbroken”.

“I will treasure the memories of our adventures,” he wrote. “There will never be anyone like you, you will always be my perfect 10.”

Hart broken my dear friend and partner for 19 years the one and only ballroom LEGEND #LenGoodman passed away I will treasure the memories of our adventures @bbcstrictly @officialdwts there will never be anyone like you you will always be my perfect 10 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/M5qnHedx5S — Bruno Tonioli (@BrunoTonioli) April 24, 2023

Strictly host Claudia Winkleman also remembered Len as a “one of a kind”, “brilliant” and “kind” man.

Advertisement

“[He was] full of twinkle, warmth and wit,” she tweeted. “Sending all love to his family and friends.”

I’m so sad about Len. He was one of a kind, a brilliant and kind man. Full of twinkle, warmth and wit. Sending all love to his family and friends. X — Claudia Winkleman (@ClaudiaWinkle) April 24, 2023

Former Strictly finalist Gethin Jones addressed the news of the Strictly legend’s death on Monday’s edition of Morning Live.

“I got to know him really well during Strictly,” Gethin recalled. “We always used to go and have a fish supper after the show, he was just the most down-to-earth, lovely guy. And when he said you’d done something good, it really meant something.”

“It really did,” fellow Strictly alum Rav Wilding agreed. “I remember being in a dance-off, and I was so nervous, so scared, and I just heard ‘go on, Rav’, and that was Len. It just gave me that bit of confidence. He was a brilliant bloke.”

Advertisement

The team here at @BBCMorningLive are very saddened by the news of the death of dancer and former @bbcstrictly head judge Len Goodman. We are sending his family and friends our deepest condolences. pic.twitter.com/SnwtDZka1a — BBC Morning Live (@BBCMorningLive) April 24, 2023

Meanwhile, broadcaster Dan Walker spoke about his experiences of working with Len on the travel show Holidays Of My Lifetime.

“He was an incredible man and an extraordinary talent,” Dan said. “Loved making telly with him, being daft with him, playing golf with him and will never forget the little tips he would send every week on Strictly.”

So sad to hear about the death of Len Goodman.



He was an incredible man & an extraordinary talent.



Loved making telly with him, being daft with him, playing golf with him & will never forget the little tips he would send every week on Strictly.



All my love to his family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UBrNNZbVtX — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) April 24, 2023

Many other Strictly names – including former judge Darcey Bussell and professional dancers like Janette Manrara and Aljaž Škorjanec – posted tributes on social media...

Advertisement

Very sad to hear about the death of dear wonderful gentleman, Len Goodman. My heart goes out to his family & dear Sue. He gave me such support on my time at Strictly. I feel so lucky to have worked with such a professional, funny loveable man.

Thank you for the special memories x pic.twitter.com/0Y4TVVx9Si — Darcey Bussell (@DarceyOfficial) April 24, 2023

Oh this is such an awful shock and so sad. Len was an absolute legend & the definition of a proper gent. He was a beautiful man with a huge sense of humour who had such a mischievous turn of phrase. I’ll never forget “all bounce, bum & bongos”. My love to his family 💔 https://t.co/FAlQlglIOo — Susanna Reid (@susannareid100) April 24, 2023

Advertisement

A rare gentleman: Kind, charming, exacting, encouraging & danced like a dream. .. Thank you for bringing so much joy.



RIP Len Goodman.. It’s a 10 from us all. pic.twitter.com/GrtJUMfPhY — Robert Rinder (@RobbieRinder) April 24, 2023

Len Goodman had the gift of combining kindness with honesty. When I was in the final of #Strictly he said 'We've got two thoroughbreds and a Shetland pony.'

RIPLen — Julian Clary (@JulianClary) April 24, 2023

The wonderful Len Goodman has left us. He was so kind and lovely to me when I was on @bbcstrictly and we met on other programmes including his own filmed at BBC Glasgow. The word legend is overused but Len and his 'SEVEN' became a catchphrase across UK & USA. A true character 7⃣ pic.twitter.com/3067E6PvxO — Russell Grant (@THERussellGrant) April 24, 2023

Extremely sad to hear that the absolute legend & gentleman that is Len Goodman has passed away. He was so kind to all of us on People's Strictly & was every bit as lovely in real life as he was on screen. Thoughts are with his family and everyone at @bbcstrictly ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HHJ7iF87J8 — Trishna Bharadia BA(hons), MFPM(hon) (@TrishnaBharadia) April 24, 2023

So sad to hear of the death of Len Goodman - loved him to bits! Such a kind, fun and lovely man. X — Aled Jones (@realaled) April 24, 2023

Advertisement

OMG I just saw the news about Len Goodman dying 🥲

I’m actually devastated - what an amazing man that was always lovely to me and Ola all our years of knowing him.

He is a Strictly Legend!



RIP my old friend



My thoughts are with all of his family at this difficult time ❤️🙏 — James Jordan (@The_JamesJordan) April 24, 2023

"Len is a massive part of the success of the show, [Strictly] he made it."@theJeremyVine and the panel pay their respects to the late Len Goodman following his passing over the weekend.@GeoffNorcott | @TessaDunlop | #JeremyVine pic.twitter.com/1ddI67VmmZ — Jeremy Vine On 5 (@JeremyVineOn5) April 24, 2023

We are heartbroken to hear about the passing of former Strictly Come Dancing head judge, Len Goodman. It was an absolute pleasure having Len on site over the years, we are truly grateful for all the memories.



Our thoughts are with Len’s family and friends. pic.twitter.com/zOfCMfwz5d — Elstree Studios (@ElstreeStudios) April 24, 2023

Meanwhile, director-general of the BBC, Tim Davie, has also paid his respects.

“Len Goodman was a wonderful, warm entertainer who was adored by millions,” he said. “He appealed to all ages and felt like a member of everyone’s family.

Advertisement

“Len was at the very heart of Strictly’s success. He will be hugely missed by the public and his many friends and family.”

"Len was at the very heart of Strictly's success. He will be hugely missed by the public and his many friends and family."



BBC Director-General Tim Davie pays tribute to Len Goodmanhttps://t.co/nrjiL32FL8 pic.twitter.com/Ibtx0YhR1e — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) April 24, 2023

As well as Strictly, Len also served as a judge for many years on the American version of the show, Dancing With The Stars, eventually confirming he was stepping down from the panel in 2022 to “spend more time with my grandchildren and family” back in the UK.

His additional TV credits include the travel series Holidays Of My Lifetime and the short-lived BBC game show Partners In Rhyme, which he hosted in 2017.

Len is survived by his wife of 11 years, Sue Barrett, son, James, and two grandchildren, Alice and Daniel.

Advertisement