Sir Lenny Henry has announced he’s stepping down as host of Comic Relief’s annual Red Nose Day telethon.

The British comedian co-founded the high-profile charity with screenwriter Richard Curtis in 1985, and has been one of its most recognisable faces in the decades since.

However, on Wednesday, the comic revealed that this year’s broadcast would be his last.

“I have decided this will be the last time I host Comic Relief on the night,” he told the Evening Standard.

“Only because I have been doing it since the 90s – and I think it is time for someone else to take the reins.”

He added: “It doesn’t mean I won’t do things for Comic Relief in the future, but I think it is time for someone else to host the night. It is the right thing to do, give someone else a chance.”

Naming potential successors, Sir Lenny offered Doctor Who stars David Tennant and Ncuti Gatwa, as well as the divisive comedian Dave Chapelle.

“There are so many people coming up that deserve our attention,” the former Broadchurch star said. “There are a lot of people who could easily present Comic Relief.”

Last year’s Red Nose Day was the first in which Sir Lenny was not a main presenter, due to prior commitments. However, he did appear in a comedy sketch with 2023’s host David Tennant, which parodied Doctor Who.