ITV Legend Unveiled As Paul O'Grady's Successor On For The Love Of Dogs

ITV has announced that Alison Hammond will take over at the helm of their animal rescue series For The Love Of Dogs.

The show was originally presented by Paul O’Grady from its inception in 2012 until his death last year.

On Tuesday morning, it was revealed that the This Morning will favourite will become the show’s new host, with filming already underway at Battersea Dogs & Cats Home.

“I am very aware that I can never replace the iconic Paul in this wonderful series,” Alison said in a statement. “But if I can continue to shine a light on the brilliant work done at Battersea and help to tell the stories of these beautiful dogs, then it will be an absolute privilege to give it my all.”

Alison added: “I can’t wait to share the joy of their searches for new loving forever homes and hopefully make lots of furry friends of my own along the way!”

Paul died in March 2023 at the age of 67, after suffering sudden cardiac arrhythmia.

His husband Antonio Portasio said in a statement: “It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening.

“We ask, at this difficult time, that whilst you celebrate his life you also respect our privacy as we come to terms with this loss.

“He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion.

“I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years.”

Paul accepting an NTA for For The Love Of Dogs in 2019 James Veysey/Shutterstock

Ricky Gervais previously revealed he had turned down an offer to front a future series of For The Love Of Dogs, while Amanda Holden and Martin Clunes were also mentioned as potential replacements for the late Lily Savage creator.

