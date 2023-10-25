Ricky Gervais Sets Record Straight On Reports He'll Succeed Paul O'Grady On For The Love Of Dogs

Ricky Gervais and Paul O'Grady Getty Images

Ricky Gervais has revealed that he’s taken himself out of the running to present For The Love of Dogs and succeed the late Paul O’Grady.

Beloved presenter and comedian Paul, who was also known for his drag queen persona Lily Savage, died “unexpectedly but peacefully” earlier this year, aged 67. It was later confirmed the star died of a sudden cardiac arrhythmia.

An emotional posthumous series of his show For The Love of Dogs – which saw the dog lover visit Battersea Dogs & Cats Home and spotlight the four-legged friends in need of a new home – aired back in May.

A reboot is now said to be in the works, with reports suggesting that The Office star Ricky, Amanda Holden and Martin Clunes were among frontrunners being considered to host the show.

However, Ricky has addressed the speculation directly, revealing that he will not be involved when the show returns.

After a follower asked the comedian on X/Twitter if it was “true or false” that he was in the running for the remake, Ricky replied: “It’s true that I was asked but I said no I’m afraid. Just too busy.”

It's true that I was asked but I said no I'm afraid. Just too busy. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) October 23, 2023

Fans quickly expressed their disappointment at the After Life star’s tweet, with one user sharing that Ricky “would have been perfect” to step into the late presenter’s shoes.

“I wish you’d reconsider, you’d be a great presenter,” another shared. “This may be the most devastating tweet of all time,” a third wrote.

Earlier this year, fans lined the streets for Paul’s funeral in Aldington, Kent – his hometown for over 20 years of his life – with many bringing their furry friends in tribute to the animal lover.

One of the flower arrangements in the horse and carriage was in the shape of a dog, a nod to Paul’s late dog Buster.

