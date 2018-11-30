How would you feel about having your kids around for an extra week over the Christmas holidays – and a week less over summer? This radical idea is being considered by Stockport Council, and they’re asking for families’ views before they make their decision at the end of the year.

If it were to go ahead, kids would finish a little later for summer on 5 August, rather than the last week of July. This would give them an extra week at Christmas to enjoy festivities (or, alternatively, get massively in the way as their long-suffering parents try to get the Christmas shopping finished).

Parents in Stockport aren’t happy with the proposal, with many arguing that there is less to do in terms of free entertainment in winter. “Christmas is probably the most expensive time of the year and to add an extra week on to those holidays is ludicrous,” one mum told the Manchester Evening Times.

“No venturing to different parks with a picnic and maybe buying an ice cream. No playing out much in the garden. These are the things parents can do with children during spring or summer holidays.”