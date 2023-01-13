Lewis Capaldi Had A Typically Filthy Response To His Latest Single Reaching Number One

Lewis Capaldi celebrating his fourth number one single Official Charts Company

Lewis Capaldi had a very on-brand response to the news he’d landed his fourth UK number one single.

On Friday evening, it was announced the Someone You Loved singer had topped the singles chart with his latest musical offering Pointless, which was co-written by fellow hit-maker Ed Sheeran.

Celebrating the accolade in a typically explicit statement, Lewis told the Official Charts Company: “Thank you so much if you streamed, downloaded or listened to Pointless in any way. The support has been incredible. It really means a lot.

Advertisement

“This is my fourth UK Number 1, I now have the same amount of number one as B*Witched… so, pretty fucking good if you ask me!

“I know there’s a cost of living crisis on, so thank you for spending my money on my music. I appreciate it.”

On how he’d be marking his latest career milestone, Lewis added: “I’ve got myself some balloons and I’m going to go and treat myself to a biiiig wank.”

Advertisement

Lewis previously reached the top of the charts with Someone You Loved, Before You Go and last year’s Forget Me.

Earlier this week, Lewis landed a Brit Award nomination in the Best British Single category for his 2022 chart-topper.

Reacting to the news on Instagram, he joked: “It’s an honour to be nominated for British Song Of The Year. I very much look forward to seeing Harry Styles accept the award.”

Throughout his time in the spotlight, the Scottish musician has become known for holding nothing back – famously being censored not once but twice while presenting live at the Brit Awards.

Advertisement

Last week, he more than lived up to his reputation when he made an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, and couldn’t resist teasing fellow guest Jamie Dornan about his role in the Fifty Shades Of Grey franchise.