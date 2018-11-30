BEN STANSALL via Getty Images International Trade Secretary Liam Fox will call for unity from MPs over the Brexit deal

International Trade Secretary Liam Fox will call on MPs to get behind Theresa May’s divisive Brexit deal, saying politicians “cannot always have the luxury of what we want for ourselves”.

Taking centre stage as the Prime Minister’s Brexit media blitz turns to international trade on Friday - as predicted by the leaked plan by Number 10 - Fox will tell colleagues on both sides of the Commons that “the divisions of the referendum need to be consigned to the past”.

Fox's intervention comes a day after key Eurosceptic cabinet minister Andrea Leadsom threw her weight behind May's deal, while Michael Gove is set to be unleashed as the PM's "secret weapon" in selling the proposal to Brexiteer Tories.

“The withdrawal agreement and the political declaration will not please everyone, and we have had some tough choices to make,” Fox is expected to say in a speech at Portbury Royal Docks near Bristol.

“But the deal we’ve reached will give us a firm and stable base on which to leave the EU and build this country’s global future, a future that still encompasses Europe, of course, but also the wide fast-growing markets beyond, with all the opportunity that entails.”

Fox, who signalled in August that no-deal was the most likely outcome of the Brexit negotiations, will call on MPs to unite in order to lead the UK “to a future of freedom, success and prosperity”.

“In politics we cannot always have the luxury of doing what we want for ourselves, but we have an abiding duty to do what is right for our country,” he will add.