According to Google Trends, manifesting has been a popular search topic since 2020 and if you’re on TikTok, you’re likely no stranger to stories of people manifesting money, partners, and even entire lifestyles.

In fact, the topic ‘manifesting’ has 9.4 billion views on the app.

However Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy has revealed that she may be the overall winner of manifestation and honestly? We agree.

In a recent TikTok video, the influencer said, “I am the best manifester, and I’m going to show you why”.

She then revealed that 10 years ago when she was just 10, Katie had drawn an image of Liam Payne onto a ‘popsicle stick’ adding, “and somehow, ten years later...” before opening a door to her teenage bedroom to the man himself lying on her bed.

The couple smile together as she says, “be careful what you wish for!”

It’s not quite the crystals, affirmations, and vision boards that we’re used to seeing on the app but it’s certainly a creative approach!

Who is Kate Cassidy, Liam Payne’s girlfriend?

Kate Cassidy is an influencer based in London and while she has kept her relationship with Liam mostly under-wraps, she shares snippets of the couple together on her Instagram page and the couple have been linked since 2022.