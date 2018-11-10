As Lidl Announces Vegan Wine Range, Here Are 5 To Try This Weekend

Lidl is launching a vegan wine collection as part of its new Wine Tour focusing on the Rhône Valley. The three types - one white, two reds - will arrive in Lidl stores nationwide from 22 November.
You might be scratching your head thinking: how isn’t wine vegan? After all it’s not like there’s any beef or egg in there. But actually a lot of wine isn’t suitable for people following a vegan lifestyle. This is because during the winemaking process, the liquid is filtered through substances called fining agents, and some of these are animal-derived (more on that here).
It’s thought there are 600,000 vegans living in Great Britain – and this number is only set to increase. If you can’t wait for Lidl’s new launch, here are five vegan wines you should absolutely be adding to your shopping basket this weekend. (And if you don’t like wine, there’s always vegan Baileys.)
What’s In Lidl’s Vegan Wine Range?
Café Terrasse, £5.99, is made entirely from Muscat grapes and is described as “a delightful, refreshing, dry white with bright fruit flavours”.
Vacqueyras, £8.99, is a “winter warmer with red fruits and spicy undertones”. The Vacqueyras is made from the same grape varieties and the same region as Châteauneuf-du-Pape, so stylistically the wine is similar but without the expensive price tag.
Ségurets Côtes-du-Rhône Villages, £6.99, a full-bodied number with notes of white pepper. It goes great with a nut roast, according to Richard Bampfield, Lidl’s Master of Wine.
Wine To Buy (Or Try) This Weekend
1. Proudly Vegan Sauvignon Blanc, £6.99 from Ocado. A Vegan Society spokesperson told HuffPost UK they love it because of its “zesty and fruity flavours” – it’s perfect for complementing dishes like creamy risotto or pasta.
2. Oxford Landing Cabernet Sauvignon Shiraz, £6.69 from Waitrose. Oxford Landing is perhaps one of the most easily accessible vegan-friendly wines, according to the Vegan Society. It is “rich and warming”, making it the perfect accompaniment to a vegan Sunday roast.
3. Sainsbury’s Pinot Grigio, SO Organic, £6.50 from Sainsbury’s. The supermarket has a broad range of vegan-friendly wines. The SO Organic Pinot Grigio is particularly fruity and crisp, making it a refreshing drink after a long hard day.
4.Argentinian Malbec Magnum (1.5L), £11.99 from Aldi. This medium to full bodied red wine combines “complex berry fruits with savoury characteristics and a spicy finish”. Plum and blackberry flavours are prevalent with subtle violet notes to give it an intensely fruit finish.
5.Graham Beck Brut Rosé NV, £14.99 from Majestic Wine. A South African fizz made in the same way as Champagne and a great wine option for rosé fans. Has a “lovely creamy red fruit and apple character” according to Decanter, with a “vibrant raspberry acidity and a long finish”.