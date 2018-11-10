As Lidl Announces Vegan Wine Range, Here Are 5 To Try This Weekend

Lidl is launching a vegan wine collection as part of its new Wine Tour focusing on the Rhône Valley. The three types - one white, two reds - will arrive in Lidl stores nationwide from 22 November.

You might be scratching your head thinking: how isn’t wine vegan? After all it’s not like there’s any beef or egg in there. But actually a lot of wine isn’t suitable for people following a vegan lifestyle. This is because during the winemaking process, the liquid is filtered through substances called fining agents, and some of these are animal-derived (more on that here).

It’s thought there are 600,000 vegans living in Great Britain – and this number is only set to increase. If you can’t wait for Lidl’s new launch, here are five vegan wines you should absolutely be adding to your shopping basket this weekend. (And if you don’t like wine, there’s always vegan Baileys.)

