Lil Nas X Defends Controversial New Single Artwork As Crucifixion-Themed Imagery Sparks Debate

Lil Nas X pictured at last year's VMAs John Nacion via Getty Images

Lil Nas X has responded to the controversy surrounding his provocative new single artwork.

On Monday, the chart-topping singer announced his return to the music scene with his new single J Christ, which he said was “dedicated to the man who had the greatest comeback of all time”.

The news was accompanied by a shot of the single cover, which sees the Old Town Road star being hoisted up on a cross.

He also shared a short teaser of what looks to be the song’s music video, depicting him nailed to a cross which then turns into a Transformers-esque robot.

MY NEW SINGLE IS DEDICATED TO THE MAN WHO HAD THE GREATEST COMEBACK OF ALL TIME!



J CHRIST

JANUARY 12, 2024

00:00 EST

BE THERE! pic.twitter.com/JEX6sSTft5 — ✟ (@LilNasX) January 8, 2024

As you can imagine, this imagery has already sparked plenty of conversation online, which Lil Nas addressed himself responded to on Monday evening.

“The crazy thing is, nowhere in the picture is a mockery of Jesus,” he insisted on X (formerly Twitter). “Jesus’ image is used throughout history in people’s art all over the world. I’m not making fun of shit.

“Y’all just gotta stop trying to gatekeep a religion that was here before any of us were even born. STFU.”

He also reposted a number of fans’ messages defending him from criticism, with many pointing out that many other pop artists throughout history have used similar imagery:

Imagine telling Lil Nas X that he’s not allowed to use the iconography of the world’s largest religion, that shaped the western culture and informed ALL of the western art, to express himself, like ALL western artists have been doing for the past couple of millenia — Joana Eça de Queiroz # +18 (@Jo_EQ) January 8, 2024

The reason a lot of yall are not understanding J Christ and Lil Nas X's new era in general is because you also blatantly misunderstood Montero (Call Me By Your Name) and its message.



There is no mocking happening anywhere. It's just art like so many other artists have done. pic.twitter.com/7Ler1CzUqi — 𝙻𝚒𝚕 𝙽𝚊𝚜 𝚇 𝙽𝚎𝚠𝚜 🌐 (@LNXNews) January 8, 2024

If y’all truly cared about religion like yall say u do



You could easily see how heavy of a Christian he & his family is



Yall wanna gatekeep people from religion so bad



Its not him making religion look bad it’s yall making it look bad by saying who can&cant be a Christian https://t.co/lQQpa0Ts08 — los🤍 (@ULovLos) January 8, 2024

Everyone talking about Lil Nas X disrespecting religion I need you to go outside and touch the first green thing you see cuz I know you ain’t say nun about Kendrick or Pac or Cole or Ye or Jay or….. — Mr. Gray (@GaryLGray) January 8, 2024

Madonna was literally setting crosses ON FIRE all those years ago, and everybody calls it ‘cunt’ and screams ‘mother’ today. But when Lil Nas does not even a fraction of that, it’s blasphemy and mockery? Please. https://t.co/abFbTtlC5b — EZRA (@DANASDEFENSE) January 8, 2024

Since he came out as gay, y’all crucify Lil’ Nas X for breathing. I’ve seen more chatter about him being nailed to the cross than when Da Baby recently did it..



Y’all hyped up Kanye West so much, he believe he is Jesus.. Y’all forgot the initial “Yeezus” album cover? I’m sleep.. pic.twitter.com/LRiZ5KrYYU — Jerome Trammel (@MrJeromeTrammel) January 8, 2024

Lil Nas previously generated a lot of conversation around his Montero (Call Me By Your Name) music video, in which is depicted pole-dancing to hell and performing a dance for a character intended to represent Satan, before ultimately killing him.