Police 'Letting Down Rape And Domestic Abuse Victims' By Failing To Record Thousands Of Crimes

PA Wire/PA Images Police officers in Lincolnshire have failed to record thousands of crimes, a new report has claimed

Police officers in Lincolnshire have been accused of failing victims of violent crime, rape and domestic abuse after a watchdog warned that almost one in five crimes reported to the force goes unrecorded.

According to a report released by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary (HMIC) on Tuesday, the force failed to record 18.8% of crimes reported between June and November 2017 - the equivalent of more than 9,400 crimes per year.

Branding Lincolnshire’s crime data “inadequate” against Home Office rules, HMIC inspectors said the probe had unearthed “unacceptable failings”, with officers lacking both knowledge and supervision regarding their crime-recording duties.

The watchdog said officers recorded less than three quarters (72.9%) of violent crimes reported to them during the six-month period, including serious offences such as GBH.

The inspectorate also found that 24 out of 123 audited rape reports were inaccurately recorded, with 11 of the missed incidents involving two victims of modern slavery, who had been coerced into prostitution.

While the force’s recording rate for sexual offences was considered “good” overall, it failed to record crimes against both adults and children.

Zoe Billingham, of HMIC, said while safeguarding measures were in place for many victims of unrecorded crimes, “there was little evidence of investigations being undertaken where the crime had not made it on the books”.