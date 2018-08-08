Lindsay Lohan Faces Backlash After Saying Me Too Movement 'Makes Women Look Weak'

The actress made the controversial comments about the women’s movement, which happened in light of the Hollywood sexual abuse scandal, in an interview with The Times .

Lindsay Lohan is facing a backlash after stating her belief that the Me Too movement “makes women look weak”.

Despite claiming she didn’t really “have much to say on the matter” as she has not experienced abuse first hand, she went on to claim that women should speak out at the time of any incident, rather than talk about it retrospectively.

“You make it a real thing by making it a police report,” she said. “I’m going to really hate myself for saying this, but I think by women speaking against all these things, it makes them look weak when they are very strong women.

“You have these girls who come out, who don’t even know who they are, who do it for the attention. That is taking away from the fact that it happened.”

Understandably, Lindsay’s remarks have angered many, who have called her out on social media: