Lindsay Lohan Faces Backlash After Saying Me Too Movement 'Makes Women Look Weak'

Lindsay Lohan is facing a backlash after stating her belief that the Me Too movement “makes women look weak”.
The actress made the controversial comments about the women’s movement, which happened in light of the Hollywood sexual abuse scandal, in an interview with The Times.
Despite claiming she didn’t really “have much to say on the matter” as she has not experienced abuse first hand, she went on to claim that women should speak out at the time of any incident, rather than talk about it retrospectively.
“You make it a real thing by making it a police report,” she said. “I’m going to really hate myself for saying this, but I think by women speaking against all these things, it makes them look weak when they are very strong women.
“You have these girls who come out, who don’t even know who they are, who do it for the attention. That is taking away from the fact that it happened.”
Understandably, Lindsay’s remarks have angered many, who have called her out on social media:
Lindsay previously caused controversy after publishing a video in which she defended Harvey Weinstein.
Soon after the first allegations of abuse were made against the shamed film producer, the actress was the first to publicly defend him, stating: “I feel very bad for Harvey Weinstein right now. I don’t think it’s right, what’s going on.”
Following this, she uploaded a second clip - accompanied by Harvey’s name next to an angelic emoji - in which she appeared to condemn his wife, Georgina Chapman, for calling time on their marriage in the wake of the scandal.
Lindsay continued: “I think Georgina needs to take a stand and be there for her husband.
“He’s never harmed me or done anything wrong to me, we’ve done several movies together, and so everyone needs to stop. I think it’s wrong. So… stand up.”
Lindsay previously appeared in small roles in ‘Bobby’ and ‘Scary Movie 5’, both of which were distributed by The Weinstein Company, which was co-founded by brothers Harvey and Bob.
Since last October, over 85 women have come forward to accused Weinstein of sexual harassment, abuse or rape.
Legal action has been taken and Weinstein has been charged with rape, a criminal sex act, sexual misconduct and abuse. There are also ongoing police investigations taking place in California and London. He has denied all charges and all previous allegations of rape.